Privacy watchdog investigating complaints around sharing economy

OTTAWA—The federal privacy watchdog is looking into complaints against so-called “sharing economy” companies for the first time, the Star has learned.In documents obtained under access to information law, privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien’s office suggested sharing-economy companies such as Uber and Airbnb are creating a “growing risk” to Canadians’ private information. The key question, according to the documents, is who ultimately controls extremely sensitive personal information such as location data and financial information. “In the sharing economy, certain personal information — going well beyond that traditionally needed for reserving lodging and hailing taxis — is collected to establish identity and trust,” the documents read. “It is of great concern what might happen with (personal information) in the sharing economy in the event of a breach, especially given lack of clarity regarding accountability.” Article Continued BelowIn other words, unlike hailing a cab or booking a hotel room, some sharing-economy apps compile massive amounts of data on their users. A ride-sharing app can know where you usually travel — your work, your house, a favourite restaurant — and when you usually go there. Therrien’s office confirmed earlier this month they have now received a number of complaints about sharing economy companies potentially violating Canadians’ privacy. “I can tell you that we are still in the early stages of looking at this issue,” Tobi Cohen, a spokesperson for Therrien, wrote in an email.