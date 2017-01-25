Private donor steps in to help Wapekeka First Nation after Health Canada refused

A private donor, moved by the suicides of two, 12-year-old girls in remote Wapekeka First Nation, will fund the $380,000 that Health Canada refused to give them for youth mental health workers.Wapekeka Chief Brennan Sainnawap wrote Health Canada last July, begging for funding as they feared a youth suicide pact in the community but the federal department refused.The donor, who contacted Wapekeka last week, is a private citizen who wishes to remain anonymous. The donor has already wired $30,000 to Wapekeka to help pay for emergency mental health crisis team needs and the rest of the money will follow later this week to reinstate the youth mental health program.RELATED:Wapekeka First Nation feared suicide pact, say they were denied helpArticle Continued BelowTrudeau meets with Ontario Indigenous leaders in wake of girls’ suicidesJolynn Winter, 12, took her own life earlier this month.Since the deaths of Jolynn Winter on January 8 and her friend Chantell Fox, who followed Winter two days later, another four girls were medi-vacced out of the community and are still receiving treatment. Another 26 students have been classified as “high risk” for suicide and are being watched.Both Sainnawap and Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler, who has spearheaded the call for a national suicide strategy in the wake of the girls deaths, are overwhelmed and grateful to the donor.

