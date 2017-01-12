Private investors will help fund transportation projects, Trump appointee says

WASHINGTON—The incoming Trump administration is looking to “unleash the potential” of private investors to boost the national transportation networks that underpin the U.S. economy, the president-elect’s pick for transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, told politicians Wednesday. Economic gains are being “jeopardized” by aging infrastructure, rising highway fatalities, growing congestion and a failure to keep pace with emerging technologies, Chao testified before the Senate commerce, science and transportation committee.Chao, 63, is expected to be easily confirmed by the senate. She was labour secretary during George W. Bush’s administration and deputy transportation secretary under President George H.W. Bush. Her husband is Senate majority Leader Mitch McConnell.When McConnell introduced Chao at the hearing, he stole a line from former Senate Majority Leader Robert Dole: “I regret I have but one wife to give for my country’s infrastructure.” Dole’s wife, Elizabeth, is a former transportation and labour secretary.Chao joked, “I will be working to lock in the majority leader’s support tonight over dinner.”Article Continued BelowBut she hasn’t been immune from criticism. Unions say that as labour secretary, she mostly sided with industry when enforcing labour and safety rules.Chao advocated using “innovative financing tools” that can “take full advantage of the estimated trillions in capital that equity firms, pension funds and endowments can invest.” She said private investment should be encouraged with “a bold, new vision.”She didn’t detail those incentives, but a paper written by two economic advisers to president-elect Donald Trump recommends providing $137 billion in tax credits to infrastructure investors. His advisers predict that will generate about $1 trillion in investment over 10 years.

