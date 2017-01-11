Program to arm Kurds will require controls, government says

OTTAWA—Canada wants “adequate controls” in place before sending arms to Kurdish forces in Iraq, as human rights groups warn that weapons supplied by the U.S. and other countries are contributing to war crimes.The Liberal government said last February that Canada would give the Kurds small arms, ammunition and optical sights as part of its revamped mission to fight Daesh, also known as ISIS or ISIL.The weapons will be purchased on the open market for a total of $9.5 million and are expected to include rifles, machine-guns and light mortars, though the government has not said how many of each or what type.Defence officials indicated last month that the final obstacle to actually delivering the weapons had been cleared, after the central Iraqi government in Baghdad signed off on the plan.There had been questions as to whether such approval would be given, as the weapons could be seen as eventually helping the Kurds to attain their stated goal of independence from the rest of Iraq.Article Continued BelowNational Defence spokesperson Daniel Le Bouthillier says the government is working with potential suppliers to determine the best method to buy the weapons, with an eye to signing contracts soon.But Canadian officials are also drawing up legal agreements, Le Bouthillier said, which must be signed by both Baghdad and the Kurdish regional government before any of the arms are delivered.The agreements “will help ensure adequate controls are in place to govern the use of the equipment,” Le Bouthillier said, adding that the government still doesn’t know when the weapons will finally arrive.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx