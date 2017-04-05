Promoting his Mar-a-Lago resort as the Winter White House a bankable move for Trump

PALM BEACH, FLA.—No doubt Florida’s oceanfront Mar-a-Lago resort is an impressive site for a summit between the presidents of the U.S. and China.And it’s a pretty nice business advertisement, too, for the owner of the luxurious, members-only private property.That would be Donald J. Trump.Even before this week’s summit, President Trump and his aides had begun referring to Mar-a-Lago as the “Winter White House,” a marketing coup for a man who has made millions selling his personal brand.Now, the president is writing his property deeper into American history books by meeting there with China’s leader Xi Jinping.Article Continued BelowThe two-day summit, partly to discuss sensitive trade issues, follows five previous weekend trips that Trump has made to Mar-a-Lago in the 12 weeks he has been president.On his fourth weekend in office, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe joined him there, and the two heads of state huddled on the restaurant’s patio before making headlines with a televised joint response to a North Korean missile test.VIP visits to presidential homes are a tradition dating to shortly before World War II, when Franklin D. Roosevelt began inviting dignitaries to his Hyde Park estate north of New York City, according to the U.S. State Department’s historical website.