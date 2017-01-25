Proposed budget balances books with reserve funds

Toronto’s budget committee has balanced the city’s proposed $12.25 billion spending plan with hefty draws from rainy-day funds, an inflation-level property tax hike and a bit of help from new revenue tools.The proposed budget to be forwarded to Mayor John Tory’s executive committee, and finally city council, is either a prudent, equitable plan, or a crass sell-out of low-income Torontonians, depending on who you ask.“I think we produced a very fair budget, a fiscally responsible budget and I think a budget that is affordable for the residents of this city,” Councillor Gary Crawford, Tory’s budget chief, told reporters Tuesday after the final vote.Crawford applauded staff and his committee colleagues for reducing the gap between projected expenses and revenues from an initial $731 million to $91 million and eventually zero.But he acknowledged the books balance only with tens of millions of dollars from reserve funds — the kind of one-time, unsustainable solutions city manager Peter Wallace has urged council to stop relying upon.Article Continued BelowCrawford noted his slew of last-minute amendments reduced reserve draws by about $7 million. He couldn’t give a final figure on the total used but Councillor Gord Perks, a staunch critic of the Tory administration, said the budget still hits the city’s piggy bank for about $90 million.Perks was scathing in his assessment of a plan that holds the property tax hike to 2 per cent — about $96 on an average Toronto home — while cutting staff at homeless shelters and subsidies for daycares in schools.“The only people who win in this budget are people who own multi-million-dollar homes and are having their property taxes remain lower than anywhere else in Ontario,” Perks, who is not on the budget committee, told reporters after the vote.