Prosecutor urges strong message with sentence of 18 months in child-bride case

CRANBROOK, B.C.—A special prosecutor has asked a judge to send a strong message of denunciation in sentencing a man and woman who took a 13-year-old girl over the U.S. border to marry the now-imprisoned leader of a polygamous sect.Peter Wilson told a B.C. Supreme Court judge in Cranbrook on Friday that Brandon Blackmore should serve a jail sentence of 12 to 18 months, while Gail Blackmore deserves a six to 12 month sentence.The former husband and wife were convicted earlier this year on a charge of taking a child under the age of 16 out of Canada for sexual purposes.Read more:Two of three convicted in B.C. child bride caseThe trial heard that in 2004, the girl was secreted into the United States to marry Warren Jeffs, the prophet of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, who is serving a life sentence for assaulting two of his child brides.Article Continued BelowWilson acknowledged that it’s an unusual case and there’s no volume of Canadian law to assist Justice Paul Pearlman, who scheduled sentencing for Aug. 11, in reaching an appropriate decision.But he said the sentence must deter other members of the secluded community.“Deterrence might have particular importance in this case because other persons who could potentially commit the offence are, I would say, a very, narrow group,” Wilson said. “The likely group of potential offenders is probably small and could very well be limited to other adherents of the FLDS as it’s being espoused by Mr. Jeffs.”