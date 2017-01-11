Prosecutors dismissed his domestic violence charges then, police say, he killed his wife

For years, friends said, Tara O’Shea-Watson had been a victim of domestic violence.She had shown up on their doorsteps, battered and bloodied after alleged violent encounters with her estranged husband, they said. She had talked to them about taking her children and fleeing from their home in Commercial Township, New Jersey, but the courts reportedly would not let her move them out of state.She had taken out a restraining order — but her estranged husband allegedly broke into her home and assaulted her. She had seen him get indicted on burglary and domestic-violence charges, and then walk free.“She didn’t have a voice,” a friend, Penny Morey, recently told NJ.com. “Nobody cared. She wanted to be heard, and nobody heard her. Domestic violence is real.”On Dec. 18, just a month after the domestic-violence charges were dropped, authorities said Jeremiah Monell stabbed O’Shea-Watson numerous times in her body, face and neck, killing her, according to a criminal complaint.Article Continued BelowEarly the next morning, a neighbour called 911, saying that O’Shea-Watson’s son had come to the neighbour’s house and told him, “Mom’s dead,” according to 911 audio obtained by the news site.“She is dead,” the neighbour confirmed to the dispatcher.“My wife just found her on the living room floor,” the neighbour said in a steady voice. “Her ex-husband was over here last night doing brake line work on her truck.”

