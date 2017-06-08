Prospect of losing Qatari support could spell new trouble for Hamas

KHAN YUNIS, PALESTINIAN TERRITORY—Qatar, one of the few foreign backers of Hamas, faces massive pressure from its Gulf neighbours to cut ties with the Islamic militant group. If it does, the result could be disastrous for Hamas-ruled Gaza.Qatar has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in roads, housing and a major hospital in the tiny territory. Its infrastructure projects are one of the few job-creators in a devastated economy.Gaza already suffers from an Israeli-Egyptian blockade, widespread destruction from a string of Israel-Hamas wars, economic misery and chronic electricity shortages. For Hamas, Qatar’s money pumping into the economy is a vital lifeline bolstering its rule.Read more:‘There’s nothing to negotiate’ with Qatar, Emirati diplomat saysArticle Continued BelowAfter a decade under Hamas, Gaza is short on freedom, jobs and electricityQatar says Kuwait trying to mediate Gulf crisis with Arab neighboursQatar appears to be weighing its options. The mere prospect of losing Qatari support prompted Hamas on Wednesday to issue rare criticism of Saudi Arabia, which has been leading the campaign against its tiny Gulf neighbour.