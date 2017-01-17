Protection group unveils Project Arachnid, a new tool to combat child pornography

WINNIPEG—A survey of child pornography victims has revealed some recurring and disturbing themes: abuse begins early — often at the hands of a parent — and leads to a lifetime of anxiety over how far images spread on the Internet.With brand new technology, the Winnipeg-based Canadian Centre for Child Protection is working on a way to combat child sexual abuse.The centre, which operates in partnership with police forces across Canada, recently posed questions to 128 adults who had been sexually exploited as children and whose abuse had been recorded on camera.“For the victims of these crimes … the idea of knowing that their worst moments of their lives are on the Internet for anyone to see is absolutely debilitating,” Lianna McDonald, the centre’s executive director, said.More than half of the respondents said the abuse started when they were under five years of age. Six in 10 said their abuser was a parent. More than half said they were abused by multiple offenders as part of an organized group or network.Article Continued BelowAlmost three-quarters of respondents said they were worried about being recognized years later, because the images continue to spread online.“Every time I see someone looking at me, I wonder if they know, if they’ve seen the pictures,” one unidentified victim said in a video provided by the centre.“Sometimes it feels like I’m being abused over and over again.”