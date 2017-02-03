Protective rings of peace to be formed around 7 mosques across Toronto

A group of Toronto-based Jewish organizations is leading an interfaith effort to express support for Canada’s Muslim community on Friday.A local rabbi has galvanized synagogues and organized groups throughout the city to form “rings of peace” around mosques during Islamic mid-day prayer services.The peace rings are among many rallies and other community-based efforts to reach out to Canadian Muslims in the wake of Sunday’s massacre at a mosque in Quebec City.A 27-year-old Quebec university student, Alexandre Bissonnette, allegedly opened fire during evening prayers at the mosque, killing six men and triggering heightened anxiety at religious institutions across the country.Read the latest news on the Quebec mosque shootingArticle Continued BelowYael Splansky, senior rabbi at Toronto’s Holy Blossom Temple, said she hopes the “rings of peace” may help dispel some of that fear.“No Canadian should be afraid to go to their house of worship to pray,” Splansky said in an interview. “It’s a terrifying scene. Imagine people of faith going to pray in peace, to pray for peace, and to be at risk. Houses of worship are sacred and must be protected.”Splansky said the Toronto peace rings were inspired by past events in Europe. Attacks against Jewish religious institutions in France and Norway prompted Muslims to form a protective ring around an Oslo synagogue in 2015 and stand guard while Jews offered sabbath prayers.▶People are leaving flowers, candles and signs with messages of peace at a makeshift memorial near the Quebec City mosque where a shooting left six people dead Sunday.(The Canadian Press)