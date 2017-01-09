Province backs and will fund supervised injection sites in Toronto

The provincial government has agreed to fund supervised injection services at three Toronto sites, a critical step towards their approval and opening.The announcement comes on the same day of a publicized meeting at city hall looking to coordinate a response to an ongoing drug overdose crisis in the city.It also follows pressure from city advocates on Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins, whose letter of support and commitment to funding had been holding up an application to the federal government.“The only way we’re going to effectively confront Toronto’s overdose crisis is with support of all levels of government,” said Councillor Joe Cressy, who chairs the city’s drug strategy implementation panel and has led the push at city hall for supervised injection services.“The news that the provincial government will in fact fund our supervised injection services is welcome and necessary.”Article Continued BelowSupervised injections services allow drug users to bring illicit drugs into an approved facility and be monitored by a nurse for infection and overdose, what was pioneered as standalone sites in Vancouver.The city has applied to build three sites within existing community health centres in neighbourhoods where injection drug use is most prevalent: The Toronto Public Health-operated The Works at Yonge and Dundas streets; the Queen West Central Toronto Community Health Centre on Bathurst St.; and the South Riverdale Community Health Centre near Carlaw Ave. Research specific to Toronto has shown such sites would effectively serve existing clients of the health centres and would prevent drug use in public areas — alleys, coffee shop bathrooms and parks — that are today home to the hazards of discarded needles.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx