Province says city hall has power to protect 401 Richmond

Queen’s Park says the city of Toronto has the power to protect 401 Richmond from crippling property tax hikes that threaten tenants of the downtown arts and cultural hub.Finance Minister Charles Sousa’s office said city hall has many tools at its disposal to insulate Urbanspace, which owns the five-storey former factory, from being walloped by an increased assessment.The owners of the landmark at Richmond St. W. and Spadina Ave., which has been offering affordable rents to artists and creative entrepreneurs since 1994, recently learned their property tax bill will almost double next year and will triple by 2020.“We understand that concerns have been expressed about the assessment of this property due to the significant increase in the assessed value of the property determined by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation,” said Kelsey Ingram, Sousa’s press secretary.“It’s important to emphasize that, if a property does see a large increase in its assessment, this does not mean that its property taxes will increase by the same magnitude,” said Ingram.Article Continued Below“Municipalities have the flexibility to adjust tax rates to offset the average impacts of reassessment. For example, the city of Toronto has the ability to provide a property tax rebate of up to 40 per cent of the property taxes paid by eligible heritage buildings,” she said.Ingram emphasized that city hall does not need provincial permission to help 401 Richmond.“As the taxing authority, it is up the city to decide whether to provide property tax relief to specific heritage buildings within Toronto. Approval from the province is not required,” she said.

