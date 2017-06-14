Province shuts down three Thunder Bay foster homes

The province has taken the unusual step of quickly inspecting and shutting down three Thunder Bay foster homes after the death last month of Indigenous teen Tammy Keeash, the Star has learned.Keeash, 17, disappeared from her foster care residence on May 6. The teen, from the North Caribou Lake First Nation, was reported to be living in a Johnson Children’s Services residence when she failed to make her curfew, said Nishnawbe Aski Nation deputy grand chief Anna Betty Achneepineskum. Keeash was seeking mental health services in Thunder Bay because those services weren’t available in her community 500 kilometres away. Her body was found in the Neebing-McIntyre Floodway on May 7.The Ministry of Children and Youth Services conducted the surprise inspections after Keeash’s death. “Based on information collected from those inspections, the ministry imposed terms and conditions on the operator which required that all three homes in Thunder Bay be closed,” Trell Heuther, of the ministry said in a statement.Read more:Article Continued BelowNot ‘necessary’ for RCMP to review 3 Indigenous deaths, Thunder Bay police sayIndigenous leaders call for RCMP to investigate deaths of young people in Thunder BayNo other details were released about why or when the homes were shut, and it’s not known where its residents were relocated and how many were affected.