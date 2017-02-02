On hot summer nights, when I was a little girl, my parents would spread out a blanket beneath some trees in the park across the street. That was our blue-collar AC, more cooling than fans distributed around a house where humidity soaked the walls.It’s among my most vivid memories of long ago childhood, the three of us stretched out beneath the stars, me lying between them, listening to their soft conversation and drifting off to sleep. In the morning, I’d wake up in my own bed with no memory of how I got back there. Oh for the days of uninterrupted dreams.I hope to place a commemorative bench on that spot, with a plaque in memory of my late father. The application process seems simple enough and the cost reasonable: $2,530, according to the Toronto Parks and Recreation website.After my father died, my therapist reminded that, as long as there are people around who still remember, the deceased live on, in a way. Perhaps future generations will wonder about the name on the plaque but mostly I’d like to provide a place, in a park which has no particular significance and only a couple of benches, for people to sit and feed the birds or watch kids play or just rest and reflect.So I well understand the desire to hallow a life, a love, by means big or small — as the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan built an architectural marvel, the Taj Mahal, to his favourite wife, as the Princes William and Harry last week announced they are commissioning a statue in memory of Princess Diana for the gardens at Kensington Palace.Article Continued BelowMy out-of-pocket expense would be relatively small. If I were a billionaire philanthropist, I might very well wish to immortalize my dad’s name on an academic building — for a man who never went beyond fifth grade — or a medical wing. Well, not a medical wing because my experience with hospitals in those dreadful months of his illness was horrible.The Garron family is extraordinarily generous; indeed, their $50 million gift to Toronto East General Hospital just over a year ago was historic in scope. And that came on top of the $30 million which Myron and Berna Garron had earlier bestowed on the Hospital for Sick Children, establishing the Garron Family Cancer Centre at the renowned institution.While the Garrons were not mentioned by name, it’s believed their contributions to this city’s health care — and the branding consequences — were front of mind in, as the Star’s Robert Benzie reported Wednesday, a Queen’s Park proposal that would ban hospitals from being renamed at the behest of rich donors.