Publication bans too often a bit of a guessing game

What exactly does a publication ban cover?It’s a question journalists have to ask far too frequently.Most publication bans imposed are mandatory upon request and prevent, for example, publishing or broadcasting the identity of a sexual assault complainant or the evidence at a bail hearing.In certain circumstances, a judge can decide to put a publication ban on the identity of a victim or witness, or on a piece of information — but first must consider whether there is a compelling reason, and notify the media so submissions can be made on behalf of the public interest.When imposed correctly, publication bans protect the identities of vulnerable individuals and prevent the dissemination of prejudicial information that could jeopardize the fair trial rights of accused persons.Article Continued BelowBut discretionary publication bans are often wrongly and hastily imposed, with no explanation and no notice to the media.The lack of clarity, even when publication bans are correctly used, means that finding out exactly what publication bans cover can be a challenge.One recently discovered example involves a harrowing sexual assault case where an 11-year-old girl was raped.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx