Puerto Rico referendum voters back statehood, according to early results

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO—A large majority of voters in Puerto Rico supported U.S. statehood for their island in a referendum on Sunday, according to partial results, but a low turnout and a boycott by several opposition parties called into question the validity of the non-binding vote.More than 480,000 votes were cast for statehood, more than 7,500 for free association/independence and more than 6,500 for independence, with roughly half of polling centres reporting. The participation rate was nearly 23 per cent with roughly 2.26 million registered voters.U.S. Congress has final say on any changes to the U.S. territory's political status, regardless of the referendum's final outcome.Meanwhile, Puerto Rico Senate President Thomas Rivera Schatz vowed to push for statehood."Congress never freely gave away statehood," he said. "U.S. states had to fight for it."The referendum coincides with the 100th anniversary of the United States granting U.S. citizenship to Puerto Ricans, though they are barred from voting in presidential elections and have only one congressional representative with limited voting powers.