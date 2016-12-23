Putin Has Message For Democrats: 'Get Over It'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not minced words when it comes to his view of White House and Democratic leaders and their accusations that he has stolen their victory. Essentially Putin has more or less pointed the finger back and accused such leaders of being sore losers. BREAKING: Putin just said that the Democratic party should “learn to lose with dignity.” Coming from a dictator who only won by cheating! pic.twitter.com/dzpKDlmmwR — #NotMyPresident (@France4Hillary) December 23, 2016 On Friday, at the Russian leader’s nationally televised annual press conference, Putin responded to a question as to whether Russia had interfered with the U.S. presidential election, siding with candidate and now president-elect, Donald Trump. The Washington Post relays Putin’s blunt response. “Democrats are losing on every front and looking for people to blame everywhere,” Putin said in answer to a Russian TV host, one of 1,400 journalists accredited to the marathon session. “They need to learn to lose with dignity.” The Kremlin then furthered his point by noting that Republicans had also been victorious in the House and Senate, asking “Did we do that, too?” Putin then honed in on the reasons he believed Trump won the election, remarking “Trump understood the mood of the people and kept going until the end, when nobody believed in him.” He added with a grin, “Except for you and me.” Despite accusations coming from the White House, Putin has vehemently denied any involvement or tampering with the election which resulted in a loss for Hilary Clinton and the Democratic party. Additionally the Kremlin has repeatedly questioned evidence brought forth by accusers. On Friday he echoed Trump’s dismissal of the accusations, stating “Maybe it was someone lying on the couch who did it.” Russia’s president then went on to back up the hacking, despite denying any part in it, by noting that it is the information that has been discovered by the hacking that is most important, reminding that emails discovered indicated party leaders had favored Clinton. “And it’s not important who did the hacking, it’s important that the information that was revealed was true, that is important.” It has been the norm for Putin to hold a press conference once a year near the end of December for the 12 years he has been Russia’s president. During the conference he deflected a question from an American reporter regarding whether he will move up the 2018 elections. Speculation has arisen that the leader of the Kremlin might hold elections earlier seeing as his popularity is soaring at over 80 percent. Putin, however, has not made it known whether he will run again. Yet retiring seems unlikely at this point. Additionally, during the conference, Putin noted that he has an interest in improving relations with the United States following Trump’s inauguration. The president-elect has vowed to work closely with Russia in fighting terrorism. Russia has been the focus of such an attack over this past week when the nation’s ambassador to Turkey was assassinated. Putin even moved the press conference back a day so that he was able to attend the funeral for Andrei Karlov, who was assassinated in a public setting by a man who was shouting words about the war in Syria. Putin says he sees “nothing unusual” in Trump’s nuclear comments. https://t.co/3BP31yhQ6A — The Associated Press (@AP) December 23, 2016 Putin also deflected a question regarding Trump’s promise to upgrade U.S. nuclear abilities and arsenal stating Russia was also upgrading its own nuclear capabilities. Putin blamed the U.S. efforts to develop anti-missile technology for creating “conditions for a new arms race.” “Preconditions for the new arms race were created when the U.S. withdrew from the anti-missile treaty. We are not violating any agreements,” Putin said. “Representatives of the current U.S. administration started to say that they are the strongest and most powerful in the world. Yes, indeed, they have more rockets, submarines, and aircraft carriers. We can’t argue with it.” Putin has always focused his concern on his popularity and has made note of a number of items that give him great pride in his work and his nation over the past years. He hailed “record’low” inflation as a notable achievement at 5.5 percent and congratulated locals on the year’s harvest. A poll shared recently by Yuri Levada Analytical Center gave Russians the opportunity to identify which items they consider most important. Thirty percent noted inflation, 28 percent noted the election of Trump and 22 percent noted Syria and Russia’s abilities regarding the civil war in the war-torn nation. [Feature Image by Ma Ping – Pool/Getty Images]

