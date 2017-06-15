Putin likens Comey to Snowden, jokingly offers him political asylum in Russia

MOSCOW—In a sarcastic outburst, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday scoffed at former FBI director James Comey’s disclosure of his conversations with U.S. President Donald Trump, saying the move has made Comey eligible for political asylum in Russia.Putin, speaking in a live call-in show that lasted four hours, likened Comey to NSA contractor Edward Snowden, who has been living in Russia since being granted asylum in 2013.“It looks weird when the chief of a security agency records his conversation with the commander-in-chief and then hands it over to media via his friend,” Putin said. “What’s the difference then between the FBI director and Mr. Snowden? In that case, he’s more of a rights campaigner defending a certain position than the security agency chief.”Read more:Donald Trump sees James Comey’s testimony as ‘complete vindication,’ and his fans agreeArticle Continued BelowTrump accuses Comey of perjury, says he’s ‘100 per cent’ willing to testify under oathTrump lied, told me to stop the Flynn investigation and fired me over Russia, Comey testifiesOn an acerbic note, he added that if Comey “faces some sort of persecution in connection with that, we are ready to offer political asylum in Russia to him as well.”