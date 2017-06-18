Q and A on Airbnb in Toronto

Mayor John Tory’s executive committee will discuss on Monday a staff proposed licensing and registration system for short-term, Airbnb-style rentals in Toronto. Q. How will it work?A. Staff proposes that short-term rentals only take place in a dwelling where a person resides. Operators will be required to register with the city and self-certify that the address is their primary residence. A registration number must appear in the on-line listing.Q. How many principal residences can a person have?A. One. And only people, not corporations, can register.Article Continued BelowQ. How will the city know for certain a rental unit is a principal residence?A. Once registered, licensing staff could request that the operator provide proof of principal residence. That could include producing government-issued identification featuring the operator’s name and address, the operator’s lease, or personal tax documents.Q. Which other jurisdictions limit short-term rentals to a principal residence?