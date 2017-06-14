Qatar pulls troops from Djibouti-Eritrea border amid dispute with Arab nations

DOHA—Qatar said Wednesday it has pulled all of its troops from the border of Djibouti and Eritrea, east African nations that have a long-running territorial dispute which Doha had helped mediate.Qatar offered no explanation for the move, though it comes amid a diplomatic dispute with other Arab nations that have cut diplomatic ties and now are trying to isolate Qatar from the rest of the world.While the dispute hasn’t escalated to a military confrontation, Qatar’s military is dwarfed by neighbouring Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, two of its biggest opponents in the crisis.The 450 Qatari troops controlled a mountainous border crossing between Eritrea and Djibouti, said Nasredin Ali, a spokesman for Eritrea’s biggest armed group, known as the Red Sea Afar Democratic Organization. Eritrean forces moved in after the troops departed, Ali said.Read more: Article Continued BelowArab countries cut ties with QatarQatar says Kuwait trying to mediate Gulf crisis with Arab neighboursAmid Middle East rift, Qatar hires firm led by John Ashcroft, attorney general under George W. Bush