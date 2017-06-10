MONTREAL—Canada has its 150th. Montreal has its 375th. In 2017, it seems that everyone is seeking cause for celebration.Everyone including the Quebec legislature, which is marking the 225th anniversary of the existence of parliamentary institutions — a rather dry title for a rich history that begins with the formation in 1792 of the first democratically elected assembly in what was then Lower Canada, and wraps in tales of British colonial repression, political prisoners and a bloody uprising.There are no fireworks, nor statutory holidays for the 225th. But Quebec’s National Assembly has come up with a novel way to honour the history while promoting an artistic discipline — the comic — that turns out not to be so new.The result is 1792, a book that is half history, half graphic novel. It was inspired by the discovery of what is believed to be the first French-language comic, a political pamphlet printed on June 17, 1792, to support the candidacy of William Grant, a Scottish-born merchant, over that of Jean-Antoine Panet, a Quebec City-born lawyer.Only 150 copies of the document were printed and just one remains in the archives at McGill University. It served as the theme for a project that brings the rigour of history to bear on the graphic arts, which has the ability to make the dates, names and scenes of the past jump off the page.Article Continued Below“History is close to literature, but you have to always base things on the source, which means that we transposed the job of historian onto these graphic artists,” said Christian Blais, a historian with the National Assembly’s library in Quebec City.Blais, who is completing a doctorate on the British colonial regime in Lower Canada, did the historical digging to write the authoritative factual and contextual articles on which the book’s four comics are based.“With the comic, we’re not repeating the text that precedes it; we’re adding a flavour to the historical story,” he said.