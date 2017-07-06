Quebec government hoping to offer abortion pill free starting this fall

MONTREAL—The Quebec government is hoping to offer free abortion pills later this year.“We believe women in this province do have a choice,” Health Minister Gaetan Barrette said Thursday.“We’ve always been in favour of women having the right to decide for themselves and today we have a new option available.”Mifegymiso, a two-drug combination also known as RU-486, was authorized by Health Canada in July 2015 and entered the market in January. It costs about $300.The drug isn’t currently available in Quebec, but Barrette says he’s hopeful advanced discussions with groups representing the province’s doctors and pharmacists will make access a reality by this fall.Article Continued BelowRead more: New Brunswick women will have access to abortion pill Mifegymiso free of chargeClear obstacles to accessing the abortion pill in Canada: EditorialBarrette said the abortion pill shouldn’t be confused with the morning-after pill. Alongside the surgical option, the abortion pill gives women another option, albeit under very strict guidelines.