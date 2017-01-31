Quebec has its demons, but is an open and loving society: Premier Philippe Couillard

Quebec has its “demons” in its attitudes to Muslims, but the province is generally an open and accepting society, says Premier Philippe Couillard.“Xenophobia, racism and exclusion are present here,” he told a news conference in Quebec City on Tuesday.“We have to acknowledge that and work together.”Couillard was being grilled by reporters two days after someone entered a Quebec City mosque and shot six people to death and wounded several others.Read the latest news on the Quebec mosque shooting.Article Continued BelowAlexandre Bissonnette, 27, has been charged with murder and attempted murder in the massacre.On what appears to be his Facebook account, Bissonnette shows himself to be a fan of U.S. President Donald Trump, French far right leader Marine Le Pen and the Israeli armed forces.Quebec has had to contend in recent years with a controversial debate over race and religious accommodation.