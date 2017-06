Quebec may get access to data from defunct federal gun registry under new legislation

OTTAWA—Quebec may finally get access to data from the defunct federal long-gun registry.Federal Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale tabled a bill in the Commons on Friday that will allow the province to look at information from the registry if the legislation passes in the Commons and the Senate.But the minister said he does not know whether the data is still useful given the registry was abolished in 2012 by the Conservative government, which considered it obsolete.Quebec fought the Tory government all the way to the Supreme Court to obtain the data related to long-gun owners in the province but lost in March 2015.The province took steps last year to creating its own registry.Article Continued BelowGoodale warned the data may no longer be very pertinent.“The bill allows us to provide Quebec with access to the data,” he told reporters.“Whether that data is actually useful to Quebec remains to be seen. It is now of course several years out of date and it may or may not be in a form that is useful from the point of view of the Quebec government.