Quebec mosque shooting harsh reminder for Canadians that Islamophobia exists: B.C. legal group

VANCOUVER—A deadly attack on a Quebec City mosque is a “harsh reminder” of the reality of Islamophobia, and citizens and politicians need to talk more openly about racism in Canadian society, legal advocacy groups say.Hasan Alam, a community liaison for the Islamophobia Legal Assistance Hotline, said Canadians often feel that race or faith-based discrimination are taboo topics and they should stick to the language of “diversity and multiculturalism.”“But I think we need to start pushing the envelope and being comfortable talking about things such as racism and Islamophobia and xenophobia, to name a few things, in a more open and public manner,” he told a news conference Tuesday.Read the latest news on the Quebec mosque shootingAlam said a range of legal groups in British Columbia started the hotline last March after the National Council of Canadian Muslims reported a significant increase in Islamophobic incidents. The hotline gives people targeted by Islamophobia access to free legal advice in multiple languages and across a number of legal fields including immigration, employment and human rights law.Article Continued BelowHe said the reasons for the rise in Islamophobia are complex and many, but during the last federal election a “divisive form of Islamophobic rhetoric” was used to single out Muslims as a threat, including the so-called “barbaric cultural practices” tip line floated by the Conservatives.Now, Canadians are being exposed to a more extreme form of this rhetoric from the U.S, he said.Alam said although he can’t speak to a direct correlation, politicians need to be aware their statements can inspire or provide “tacit approval” of heinous acts.