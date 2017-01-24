Quebec woman suing over solitary confinement hell

MONTREAL—A Quebec woman who spent nine months in solitary confinement has been cleared to bring a class action lawsuit which argues inmates subjected to lengthy periods of isolation have had their rights violated.Bolstered by the condemnation of the United Nations and Canada’s prison watchdog, the lawsuit seeks more than $10,000 in damages from the Correctional Service of Canada for each prisoner held in solitary confinement for longer than a 72-hour period since Feb. 24, 2013. It also seeks compensation for prisoners with mental-health problems, regardless of how long they were held in isolation.The representative claimant is Arlene Gallone, a 25-year-old woman who served a year-and-a-half sentence at Joliette Institution for Women starting in February 2013 for robbery, criminal harassment, assault and breach of her parole.Gallone’s lawyer estimates there could be thousands of other federal inmates past and present who may be eligible for compensation if the lawsuit is successful.Article Continued BelowGallone said in an interview that she was sent on four occasions to administrative segregation — the official term for solitary confinement — for two three-month periods, as well as two additional stretches of two months and one month each. She said the reason she was removed from the general population of inmates could be as insignificant as banging too frequently on her cell door in an attempt to get the attention of a guard, or blocking her toilet. In total, she spent a total of nine months locked in a cell the size of a bathroom.