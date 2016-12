Queen Elizabeth to miss Christmas service due to illness

SANDRINGHAM, ENGLAND—A heavy cold kept Queen Elizabeth II from attending the traditional Christmas morning church service near her Sandringham estate in rural Norfolk, England.It is extremely rare for Elizabeth to miss the service, which is a cornerstone of the royal family’s Christmas celebrations and brings the monarch into contact with local residents who gather outside for a glimpse of her."The Queen continues to recover from a heavy cold and will stay indoors to assist with her recovery," Buckingham Palace said. "Her Majesty will participate in the royal family Christmas celebrations during the day."Those festivities usually include a gala lunch. In past years, the royal family would often go for extended walks in the countryside.Elizabeth has been in generally good health and has maintained an active schedule in the last year despite travelling less often than in the past.Article Continued BelowHer husband, 95-year-old Prince Philip, has also cut back his public schedule and his charitable works. He was also suffering from a heavy cold earlier in the week, the palace said.Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive to attend the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, England, Sunday Dec. 25, 2016. (Andrew Matthews) Philip did attend the Sunday morning Christmas service, waving to well-wishers on his way out of the church. As a concession to age and his cold, he drove to the church instead of walking.Prince Harry spent time talking to local residents after the church and stopped to pet a dog.

