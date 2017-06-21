Queen outlines U.K. government agenda in speech to Parliament

LONDON—Queen Elizabeth II outlined the government’s legislative program in a speech to Parliament on Wednesday after the prime minister slimmed down her plans and promised “humility” in negotiating Britain’s exit from the European Union following a disastrous election that cost the ruling Conservative Party its majority.The 91-year-old monarch carried on with her royal duties at the ceremonial opening of the new Parliament despite the announcement that her husband, Prince Philip, had been hospitalized. Buckingham Palace said Philip, 96, has been hospitalized as a precaution for treatment of an infection.His rare absence from the State Opening of Parliament added to the solemnity of an occasion cherished by the British people and replete with tradition. While the queen reads the Queen’s Speech to lawmakers, it is written by the prime minister and her staff and offers a broad brush of goals for the future.Read more: Prince Philip admitted to hospital with infectionArticle Continued BelowU.K. and EU begin Brexit negotiations with both sides confident of ‘quick progress’Britain will rue Theresa May’s missed opportunity: MacDougallThe nine-minute speech reflected Prime Minister Theresa May’s weakened position — a loss of stature that has emboldened those within her own party who want a “softer” Brexit which makes a less-sharp break with the EU.