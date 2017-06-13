Queen West businesses concerned amid second straight summer construction

Local businesses along Queen St. W. are frustrated as construction is set to cause upheaval in the area for the second straight summer. After nearly eight months of road work last year because of water main replacement, the city announced that it will tear up parts of Queen, between Bathurst St. and Spadina Ave., starting Monday and going into late fall. The project is a multi-million dollar collaboration between the city and the Queen St. West Business Improvement Area, which promises to replace the damaged sidewalk on both sides of the street, install 15 new trees, and create two parkettes on Denison and Ryerson Aves. Owners who had their sales seriously impacted by last summer’s work are apprehensive about what will happen to their profits. “I feel awful,” said Fara Shalechi, the owner of Old Times Antiques, near Queen and Portland St. “It’s going to be worse now because last time at least I had a sidewalk.” Article Continued BelowSummer is a busy time for the little shops on Queen St. W., many of which are independently owned. “This is the season, this is the tourist time,” said Shalechi. “When summer is gone, winter is here, your door is closed and you’re dead.” Shamez Amlani, the owner of nearby La Palette restaurant, and the chair of the Queen St. West BIA, said the project will have a positive impact on the neighbourhood going forward.