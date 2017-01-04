Questions raised over morning sickness pill study

A new research article raises serious concerns about a major clinical trial that underpins Health Canada’s confidence in the effectiveness of Diclectin, a popular morning sickness drug.“The questionable data integrity, high drop-out rate, and other methodological concerns mean that the prescribing of this medication should not be based on this trial,” the study, co-authored by Toronto doctor Nav Persaud, concluded. The 1975 trial involving 2,300 pregnant women, Persaud told the Star, lasted one week, had a 31 per cent drop-out rate, and results from those hundreds of participants were not analyzed. The trial has been cited by Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as drugmaker Duchesnay Inc., as proof of the medication’s efficacy. Yet the study’s methods and results were never made public. Persaud obtained records from the original trial by filing access to information requests to the U.S. and Canadian drug regulators.Article Continued BelowPersaud focused on the clinical trial’s findings of efficacy. His new research paper is not about the drug’s safety.Persaud’s review of the documents also found that one of the trial investigators had 30 of his recruited patients excluded after he was found by the U.S. government to have recorded patient data “in absence of patient visits.”“Health Canada’s approval of this medication was based on this study. The FDA also based its approval, in part, on this study,” Persaud, a family doctor, lecturer and researcher at St. Michael’s Hospital, said about his decision to bring this unpublished clinical trial to light.

