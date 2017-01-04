Quick action by passersby saves mans life after he drove off road in Clarington

Mike Conlin was at the wheel of his minivan in a ditch on the side of the road, gasping for air after suffering a massive heart attack.What followed was a perfectly timed and executed series of efforts by passersby to keep him alive. His doctor hopes Conlin’s story will inspire more people to take a CPR course — because, he explained, it works but timing is everything.On Nov. 3, Troy Brady and two of his colleagues spotted a minivan oddly positioned off the road heading out of Darlington nuclear station in Clarington, Ont., while driving back from training. Brady along with Don Morrison and Mike Penney — all off-duty firefighters who work at the site — stopped to see if they could help. There they were met by Julie Metcalf, an off-duty security guard who was the first to come to Conlin’s aid. Ben Sipe and Alvise Bernardi also stopped to help and were trying to pull Conlin out of the car to better perform CPR.Article Continued Below“I don’t think he’s breathing,” Brady later remembers being told by Metcalf, who had also told him she’d called 911. “I checked for a pulse and he had no pulse,” Brady recalled. He tried to open Conlin’s airways, while others helped with CPR. Emergency responders from the site, including Danielle Shank, soon arrived at the scene with a defibrillator and took over CPR. Local paramedics and firefighters came next.

