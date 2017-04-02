Race didnt factor into shooting of black man: Oklahoma officer

TULSA, OKLA.—A white Oklahoma police officer charged with manslaughter for fatally shooting an unarmed black man last year says the man’s race had nothing to do with her decision to fire her gun.Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby told CBS’s “60 Minutes” in an interview scheduled to air later Sunday that she used lethal force because she feared 40-year-old Terence Crutcher was reaching inside his vehicle for a gun.“I’m feeling that his intent is to do me harm and I keep thinking, ‘Don’t do this. Please don’t do this. Don’t make this happen,’” Shelby told correspondent Bill Whitaker in her first interview since the Sept. 16 shooting.Shelby said she remembers the moment Crutcher appeared to reach inside.“And it’s fast. Just that would tell any officer that that man’s going for a weapon,” she says. “I say with a louder, more intense voice, ‘Stop. Stop! Stop!’ And he didn’t. And that’s when I took aim.”Article Continued BelowRead more:Black man fatally shot by Tulsa police had no gun, chief saysTulsa police officer charged over shooting of unarmed black man