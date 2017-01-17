Racial biases sometimes come straight from the heart

Studies have shown that when some people see pictures of black individuals, implicit racial biases can make them more likely to perceive a threat that’s not there — like mistaking a cellphone for a gun.Now, researchers are investigating what happens inside the body when our brains make errors based on racial stereotypes.Published Tuesday in Nature Communications, a new study found that racial biases were enhanced in white and Asian volunteers when they saw images of a black person during their heartbeat, as opposed to between beats.The team of British researchers explained that this is because signals sent from the heart can provoke a threat response in people with implicit racial biases, causing them to make erroneous snap judgments about whether a black person is holding a cellphone or a handgun — a finding that may offer insight into police shootings of unarmed black people in the United States.“Racial stereotypes seem to be embedded in our culture,” said senior author Manos Tsakiris, a psychology professor with Royal Holloway University of London.Article Continued Below“What we’re showing with this particular study is that they have also become embedded in our physiology.”Police targeting of black people is an explosive and ongoing issue in North America. In the U.S., multiple fatal encounters involving police and black men have been captured on video in recent years.Black Americans are three times more likely than white Americans to be killed by police, according to the research collaborative Mapping Police Violence. A 2015 study published by PLOS One also found that in the U.S., blacks are more than twice as likely to be unarmed when killed during a police encounter compared to whites.