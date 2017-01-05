Raising property taxes is neither progressive, nor regressive: Keenan

On the subject of Toronto property tax rates, my own position has long been clear: I wrote last spring that the city should raise them five per cent in addition to the rate of inflation, and I still think that’s reasonable.But it has been interesting to see, during the mayoralty of John Tory, how a willingness to raise property taxes is now being held out as a litmus test for progressivity.This is an angle of argument ramping up once again as the Toronto budget committee gets down to its detailed work next week as the mayor and budget chief promise not to consider large property tax hikes.A rash of critics of the mayor scoff loudly at his hundreds of millions of dollars in proposed new revenue — through road tolls; hotel taxes; ending vacancy rebates for commercial landlords; land transfer tax changes, and, even, a 0.5-per-cent-per-year property tax levy dedicated to infrastructure capital — because his refusal to significantly raise residential property taxes marks him as a regressive reactionary.This is weird.Article Continued BelowI’m old enough to remember when Toronto’s self-proclaimed progressive left spent much of its time arguing pretty much the opposite.Let us recall, for a moment, the faraway land of Toronto in 2007 and consider the budget talk of the time.“By adopting these measures, city council would avoid significant property tax hikes, and, as we all know, property tax is regressive and has a significant impact on seniors,” then-mayor David Miller said in September 2007, launching a campaign to sell Toronto residents on the idea of a “fair tax plan for Toronto” that included “revenue tools,” including a vehicle registration tax and a land transfer tax.

