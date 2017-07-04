Rapper from Little Rock nightclub shooting faces weapons charge

LITTLE ROCK, ARK.—A rapper shot someone in the neck days before performing at a concert in Little Rock that was the site of a shooting that left 28 people injured, federal prosecutors said Monday.U.S. Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Paulette Chappelle said Ricky Hampton, also known as Finese2Tymes, screamed at a person he believed was blocking his way on June 25 as Hampton was trying to leave Club Envy in Forrest City, Ark.Chappelle said the Memphis, Tenn., rapper entered his vehicle and continued screaming at the person, who was driving another vehicle before firing an “AK-style pistol,” shattering the rear window and striking the person in the neck.Then Saturday, a shooting at Little Rock’s Power Ultra Lounge where Hampton was performing left 28 people hurt.Hampton was arrested about 24 hours later in Alabama on outstanding charges of aggravated assault with a gun out of Forrest City in eastern Arkansas, the U.S. Marshals Service said.Article Continued BelowCliff LaBarge with the U.S. Marshals Service in Alabama said two handguns and an assault rifle were seized from the Mercedes in which Hampton and another man were riding at the time of their early Sunday arrest. Hampton was about to perform at an Alabama club when he was arrested.According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas, a complaint has been filed against Hampton for being a felon in the possession of firearms. He remained in jail without bond Monday morning in Birmingham.In 911 calls from the Little Rock shooting that were released to The Associated Press on Monday through an open records request, the scene sounds panicked and chaotic after shots were fired inside the nightclub. More than a dozen people called 911 after the shooting, and screams could be heard in the background in some calls.