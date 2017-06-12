Rash of crane-climbers prompts York Region police to issue warning

It is a trend that appears — excuse the pun — to be climbing. And while York Region police aren’t sure why an increasing number of people have been found clambering up cranes on construction sites, they were worried enough to issue a public warning.The notice came Monday after four separate incidents — involving mostly teenagers — occurred over the past few weeks. It’s dangerous for both the climbers and first responders, police said in a news release. And they reminded would-be adventurers that police do not “take these incidents lightly and people engaging in this activity may find themselves facing criminal charges.”“In every case, it’s been for the most part youth entering into closed construction sites at night and climbing very tall construction cranes,” said Const. Andy Pattenden.In April, the high-profile rescue of 23-year-old Marisa Lazo off a crane in downtown Toronto dominated newscasts. She faces six criminal mischief charges.Pattenden said he does not believe the cases of crane climbing in York are copycats of what happened in Toronto. Article Continued Below“If we are going to speculate, you can go on YouTube and you’ll find people doing it for the thrill and for the selfie,” said Pattenden.Matthew Goodine, a 19-year-old from Fredericton who climbs cranes, towers and buildings and posts his adventures on social media, told the Star that the activity gives him a peace of mind and a different perspective of the world.“I guess there’s a feeling when you climb something you feel like you’re on top of the world, it’s very addictive,” said Goodine, who wasn’t involved in the incidents in York.