Raw, partially treated sewage dumped in Lake Ontario by city during heavy rain fall

As spring rains pelted Toronto last month, the City dumped 1.3 million cubic metres of partially treated sewage into Lake Ontario — the equivalent of 521 Olympic sized pools.But these “bypasses” don’t mean you should give up your water sports this summer.As a basic rule, people should start thinking about water quality like the weather — “it’s something that changes every day,” said Krystyn Tully, the vice-president of the Lake Ontario Waterkeeper.Exercise caution for 48 hours after it’s rained, but “if it hasn’t rained for several days, then for the most part we don’t think people should be afraid of the lake at all.”Frank Quarisa, the director of wastewater treatment with Toronto Water, said it’s been a wet year and the “bypasses are driven by weather conditions.” Article Continued BelowIn 2016, a “very, very dry year,” there were only four sewage bypasses at the city’s Ashbridges Bay Treatment Plant, Quarisa said. Since January this year there have been five, putting the plant on track for an average year with about 12 bypasses, he said.But not all sewage bypasses are alike. In May, Ashbridges had two sewage bypasses, one that lasted 10 ½ hours and released 405,789 cubic metres of partially treated sewage and stormwater into the lake and one that lasted five hours and released 192,317 cubic metres.