RCMP acknowledges using phone trackers to collect Canadians cellular details

The RCMP used controversial spy technology to track cell phone data in 19 criminal investigations last year — the first official public acknowledgement that the force uses surreptitious devices to collect Canadians’ cellular details.In a rare briefing with reporters from the Toronto Star, CBC and the Globe and Mail Wednesday morning, RCMP Chief Superintendent Jeff Adam said his force owns 10 so-called “mobile device identifier” (MDI) devices with the ability to gather high-level data about the phone’s location — but not private communications. “We will confirm officially that the RCMP possesses and uses mobile identifier technology in order to identify and locate a suspect in a criminal investigation,” he said. “This capability can be used to further criminal investigations relating to national security, serious organized crime and other serious criminal code offences that impact the safety and security of Canadians.”Calling the technology a “very important investigative tool for us,” Adam said the devices identify a suspect’s cell phone by gathering “very limited” signaling information in a given vicinity and collecting unique identification information from the phone — called International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) and International Mobile Equipment Identity numbers (IMEI). “What the RCMP technology does not do is collect private communications,” said Adam. Article Continued BelowThat includes voice and audio communications, email messages, text messages, contact lists, images, encryption keys or basic subscriber information, he said. While MDI technology does allow for the collection of personal communications, the RCMP uses equipment that — by policy — does not capture private communications, said Adam. He would not identify the specific model of MDI device the RCMP uses. But Brenda McPhail, director of privacy, technology and surveillance at the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, said even metadata collection is an invasion of privacy.