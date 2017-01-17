RCMP adapted to arrival of Tamil migrant ship off B.C.s coast in 2010, Crown says

VANCOUVER—A Crown attorney says the RCMP adapted to a “rather unusual situation” when they investigated the arrival of a dilapidated vessel carrying 492 Tamil migrants off British Columbia’s coast in 2010.Charles Hough said in closing arguments at the human-smuggling trial of two Canadians and two Sri Lankans that police had to diverge from usual procedure when interviewing hundreds of migrants who had been aboard the MV Sun Sea.Defence lawyers argued last week the Canadian men were misidentified by witnesses because the RCMP repeatedly showed migrants photos of their clients with identifying marks. One lawyer said Mounties showed “total disregard” of policies established to “protect people’s liberty.”However, Hough told the jury Tuesday the police “adapted.”“Use your common sense and think about it,” he said. “Putting a photo book to a witness, asking them open-ended questions: ‘Who did this?’ ‘Do you recognize them?’ Ask yourself whether that would produce reliable information. I submit that it would.”Article Continued BelowAll four men have pleaded not guilty to organizing the voyage of the cargo ship, which sailed from Thailand on July 5, 2010, and was intercepted by Canadian authorities in B.C. waters a month later.Hough told the jury he made an error last week when he said a lawyer for Kunarobinson Christhurajah had argued his client had divested himself of the company that owned the ship. In fact, Hough said Tuesday, lawyer Casey Leggett had not made that argument.Leggett argued there was no evidence his client profited from his actions and the Crown had failed to prove he hadn’t acted for a humanitarian purpose, the Vancouver Sun reported.