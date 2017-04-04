RCMP and CSIS investigate after apparent eavesdropping on cellphones near Parliament Hill

OTTAWA–The RCMP and CSIS are investigating the possibility that sophisticated eavesdropping equipment may be intercepting mobile phone traffic near Parliament Hill, including the Prime Minister’s Office.A CBC News investigation Monday night suggested devices known as international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) catchers, and commonly called “Stingrays,” have been deployed in several locations in downtown Ottawa. The devices act like cell towers and nearby mobile devices will connect to them. This then allows the tracking of individual phones and possibly interception of data by whomever deployed the Stingray.Stingrays are used by Canadian law enforcement and intelligence agencies, but Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale confirmed Tuesday that neither the RCMP nor CSIS have deployed them near Parliament Hill.Goodale also took the rare step of confirming an active police investigation into the matter, saying the federal government is “very anxious” to determine the source of the potential espionage.“I had the opportunity earlier today to speak with both RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson and CSIS Director Michel Coulombe … While we do not provide running commentaries on operational matters, the activity that was reported last evening does not, I repeat, does not involve a Canadian agency like the RCMP or CSIS,” Goodale told reporters.Article Continued Below“Those activities are under investigation by both the RCMP and CSIS.”The CBC investigation found evidence of multiple catchers in downtown Ottawa. According to CBC, the range of the devices would allow intercepts from the Prime Minister’s Office, National Defence HQ, a downtown shopping mall, the American embassy, and news outlets based near Parliament Hill (including the Star’s Ottawa bureau).If accurate, the operators of the catchers would have access to a wealth of information belonging to high-value targets: cabinet ministers, PMO staff, senior bureaucrats, lobbyists, journalists, diplomats, judges – basically anybody who conducts business within the parliamentary precinct. Not to mention the hundreds of service staff, office workers, tourists and regular folks who work and live in the area.