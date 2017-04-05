RCMP arrest leader of anti-pedophile vigilante group Surrey Creep Catchers

SURREY, B.C.—The president of the vigilante group Surrey Creep Catchers says he was arrested Monday night following a confrontation with a man the organization’s members accused of being a pedophile.The group targets people they allege are child sexual predators by posing as minors online, arranging to meet their targets and filming the encounters, which are then published on the Internet.Ryan LaForge, president of the group, posted a Facebook Live video late Monday saying he was “arrested and charged for assault” after conducting a “citizen’s arrest” of a target.Read more: B.C. privacy watchdog’s investigating vigilantes who expose alleged sex predatorsArticle Continued BelowLawsuits against vigilantes who claim to expose pedophiles allege defamation, threatsHe says he was released after posting $1,000 bail and described the incident as “well worth it.”LaForge could not be reached from comment.