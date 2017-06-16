RCMP commissioner tells New Brunswick trial he worried about militarization of the force

MONCTON, N.B.—RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson testified Thursday that arming Mounties with high-powered carbine rifles raised concerns for him over the possible militarization of the force and needed to be done carefully.On the stand at the force’s Labour Code trial in Moncton, N.B., Paulson said he worried the weapons could create tension between the public and officers.While members needed to be properly equipped, the C8 carbine had to be rolled out responsibly, he said.“It’s a delicate balancing act,” he said. “We have seen situations in the U.S. and some in Canada where this can distance the public from the police.”The national force faces four charges stemming from Justin Bourque’s 2014 shooting rampage that left three officers dead and two injured in Moncton. The RCMP is accused of failing to provide the appropriate equipment and training in an active-shooter event.Article Continued BelowThe C8 carbine rifles — a version of an assault rifle similar to an M16 — were not available to general duty officers during Bourque’s shooting spree on June 4, 2014, and numerous witnesses have testified they could have made a difference.Read more: Carbine rifles were a ‘high priority’ for RCMP, Moncton massacre trial told