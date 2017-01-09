RCMP say murder suspect fatally shot during his arrest on a First Nation in Calgary

MORLEY, ALBERTA, CANADA—RCMP say a murder suspect has died after a shooting that occurred when officers went to arrest him on a First Nation west of Calgary.Police say Ralph Stephens, 27, was one of three suspects in the death of Lorenzo “Billy” Bearspaw, whose body was found Friday on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.Police say officers went to a home in the community on Saturday and arrested one suspect without incident, but they say another suspect “engaged police” and shots were fired.RCMP say Stephens was taken to hospital but didn’t survive.John Stephens, 29, remains in custody and faces a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Bearspaw.Article Continued BelowSgt. Jack Poitras said in a release issued Sunday night that the third suspect in the case, Deangelo Powderface, 22, had turned himself in to Cochrane RCMP.The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, the province’s police watchdog, is investigating the shooting.“On behalf of the RCMP, I want to extend sincere condolences to the families of Lorenzo Bearspaw and Ralph Stephens,” Southern Alberta RCMP Chief Superintendent Tony Hamori said in a news release.

