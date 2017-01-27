Reality check: Many of Donald Trumps early vows will never actually happen

WASHINGTON—No one can accuse Donald Trump of campaigning in poetry. But after just one week in the White House, the new president is bumping up against the hard reality of governing in prose.Many of the sweeping actions U.S. President Trump vowed this week through his executive orders and proclamations are unlikely to happen, either because they are impractical, opposed by Congress and members of his Cabinet, or full of legal holes.The reality — that yawning gap between what Trump says he will do and what he actually can do — underscores his chaotic start, which includes executive actions drafted by close aides rather than experts and without input from the agencies tasked with implementing them.Read more:Trump administration gives D.C. March for Life political momentumArticle Continued BelowA Trump supporter was charged with voting twice. Her lawyer says she shouldn’t stand trial‘Trump is here now. He will get rid of all of you,’ man allegedly shouts at Muslim airline employeeOn a host of issues, from health care to trade to immigration, Trump began his presidency with executive orders intended to both placate and excite his base by keeping his bold campaign promises — in rhetoric if not immediate, tangible results. And the White House says Trump’s executive actions should be viewed as initial moves to enact his agenda.