Rebellious Republic of Rathnelly celebrates 50 years

As you walk the tree-lined streets just east of Casa Loma, past red brick homes and well-kept gardens, there isn’t a trace of the rebellious past of the republic that turned its back on Canada, 50 years ago.In the 1960s, amid fears that the Spadina Expressway would destroy the neighbourhood and its peaceful way of life, residents of the neighbourhood then known as Rathnelly banded together, arming their citizenry with wit, pomp and a dash of swagger. They looked to their chosen leaders, Queen Eileen the First of Rathnelly, and their trusted head of state, Bubbles the poodle, to guide them through the ensuing battle of nations. Pym Buitenhuis was born in the neighbourhood and was about 6 years old when it abandoned ties to the motherland, breaking away to become the Republic of Rathnelly in Canada’s Centennial Year.In those days, Rathnelly “was a very, very different area,” Buitenhuis recalled. “It was basically all rooming houses and it had fallen into pretty serious disrepair. It had really become a pretty scuzzy place.”Article Continued BelowOr, ripe for conquest, as the neighbourhood bound by Avenue Rd., Poplar Plains Cres., Poplar Plains Rd. and the CP Rail tracks discovered after plans were approved to turn it into an off-ramp from the proposed expressway. “They didn’t think anyone would really care,” she said.They couldn’t have been more wrong.