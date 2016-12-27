A refugee named by the BBC as one of the world’s 100 most “inspirational and influential” women in 2016 has had her asylum claim suspended by Ottawa because of her activism.Karima Mehrab was recognized by the British Broadcasting Corporation for her “campaigns for independence for Balochistan,” an area that had been under the British rule until 1947 and was later acceded to Pakistan as one of the country’s four provinces. Ironically, Mehrab’s efforts are also what got the 33-year-old chair of the Baloch Students Organization (BSO), one of the groups behind the Balochistan separatist movement, into trouble in Canada.Mehrab is facing an inadmissibility order by the Canada Border Services Agency because of the group’s involvement in “subversion” against the Pakistani government. Her asylum claim has been put on hold pending the outcome of an inadmissibility hearing by a refugee board tribunal in early 2017.The Baloch Students Organization is banned by Islamabad but it is not among the terrorist entities listed by the Canadian government. Mehrab was scheduled to go forward with her refugee hearing in late October.Article Continued BelowMehrab said she joined the organization in 2006 while attending Atta Shad Degree College in Turbat and climbed the ranks to lead the student group after the abduction of its former chair, Zahid Baloch, in 2014. After a year in hiding, she arrived Canada in November 2015.According Mehrab’s asylum claim, as the Pakistani military cracked down on the movement, her family home was attacked with mortar shells on at least three occasions and one of her cousins was abducted and tortured by officials looking for her.“I feared for my life and the danger to my life was increasing daily. I am thankful to the Canadian government officials that they helped me and a few of my other colleagues to move to this free country,” Mehrab said in her claim.

