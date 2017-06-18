Refugees helping refugees: A true Canadian story

They huddled together in the back of my SUV in heavy coats that didn’t quite fit. A mother, a father and their three sons. The roads were slick with greasy slush and snow had just begun to fall. We were en route to their first doctor’s appointment when I decided to take a sudden detour.I pulled into an empty parking lot and got out to point enthusiastically at the beautiful, plump flakes. “Thalaj” I said in mangled Arabic, urging the two youngest boys to catch snowflakes on their tongues.“Doctor?” Rama, the mother, asked in obvious confusion.“No, later. First I want to show you something.” Hesitantly, they followed me down an unshovelled path and past a shuttered concession stand. Their eyes lit up when they saw it: the jagged cliffs of Ottawa’s Hogs Back Falls. The parents took out their cellphones to record video, while the children laughed at the ducks swimming in the river. The rushing water and snow-laden trees would become the backdrop for the Syrian refugees’ first family photo in Canada.Article Continued BelowThere is both promise and uncertainty in that photo. Rama’s resolve is mirrored in the face of her middle son. They both look determined to take on whatever comes, while Rama’s husband, Ali, drapes a protective arm around her shoulders. Their oldest son, a 15-year-old, wears the goofy grin of a teen in wonder of what he’ll discover next. But it is the expression of the youngest that strikes me most. His toque is pulled low over his ears and the 6-year-old is leaning into his mother, staring out with worry and doubt. They fled bombs and death in Syria and have found safety here, but what will the future hold for them in Canada?Their escape reminds me of my family’s journey four decades earlier. I was one of the hundreds of thousands of boat people who fled the Communist government after the fall of Saigon. The latest Heritage Minute from the charitable organization Historica Canada encapsulates Canada’s remarkable humanitarian response to that desperate moment in time. When asked by Historica if I wanted to help create the Minute, I didn’t hesitate. This was a chance to tell the story of Canada at its best — when the nation led with compassion and resettled nearly 100,000 boat people in the Great White North. It was a chance to acknowledge the everyday Canadians who only saw need, not racial, cultural or political differences. And finally, it was a chance to pay tribute to the strength of refugees in their struggle to survive and in their quest to succeed.