Refugees reinvigorate declining upstate New York town

UTICA, N.Y.—Inside the hall of a former Episcopalian church, Somali Bantu high school students sit in a circle, giggling as a speaker shares tips on applying for summer jobs. Sneakers and pants peek out from beneath long skirts and, behind the girls’ hijabs, faces glow with expertly applied eyeliner, crimson lipstick and bronze contour. On another side of the room, where the wall is lined with mirrors, four Karen teens from Burma perfect hip-hop moves to a Korean boy band song. No space is too small for Toxik, as they call themselves.“When I’m here I can let loose a bit,” said Layla Ali, 17, fiddling with her hand-me-down iPhone. “I feel like I’m an American.”These teens are the new face of Utica, a Rust Belt town in upstate New York. Their presence has helped the working-class city spring back to life, and reverse years of population decline after the factories, textile mills and food processing plants closed. Layla and 400 other refugees have been resettled here every year for the past 35 years. The volunteer-run Midtown Utica Community Center helps them adjust to their new lives.Utica’s experience is a counter-narrative to president-elect Donald Trump’s negative message that Muslims, Mexicans and immigrants are a security threat and an economic drain. And while after Trump’s election a spate of hate-fuelled attacks occurred across the U.S., in Utica, the only graffiti outside the downtown Bosnian Islamic mosque reads: “Love Not Hate” and “Islam Means Peace.”Article Continued BelowA view of Utica, New York, on Genesee St. One quarter of Utica's 62,000 residents are foreign-born. (Bernard Weil/ Toronto Star) “We used to have more than 100,000 people in Utica, then it shrunk to 60,000. There was even a bumper sticker that said, ‘Last person out of town, turn off the light,’” said Kathryn Stam, an anthropologist at SUNY Polytechnic Institute who volunteers at the community centre. “Refugees have really saved Utica.”Utica’s population has stabilized and is growing. One quarter of its 62,000 residents are foreign-born. The city also has 6,000 Hispanics and receives secondary migration from other parts of the U.S.Shelly Callahan, executive director of the Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees, credits refugees with helping the slow but steady economic recovery and dismisses the idea that refugees can be a security threat.

