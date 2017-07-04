Regent Park community comes together after fatal shooting

A passerby who performed CPR for almost three minutes in an attempt to save a shooting victim said the Regent Park community is coming together after the homicide.Suze Morrison, 29, and her husband were on their way home, where they moved almost a month ago, when they came across the man lying on the sidewalk.“We saw blood pooling on the ground, there was blood everywhere,” she said.Lemard Champagnie, 30, of Toronto, was shot multiple times in the area of Regent and Cole Sts. around 9:10 p.m. Sunday. He later died in hospital.Morrison was in the car with her husband on Regent St. when they heard screaming. She didn’t hear gunshots, but she called 911 when she saw Champagnie lying on the ground with what appeared to be three or four gunshot wounds.Article Continued Below“He was bleeding a lot from his chest,” she said. “His injuries were quite significant at that point.”Morrison said she and her husband are CPR-certified and they began doing chest compressions for almost three minutes before EMS and firefighters arrived and took over.“The community has been so supportive,” said Morrison. “Honestly it was really scary. It’s scary no matter what neighbourhood. But the community has been really supportive towards me.”